New head of tourism
Katschberg has a new tourism director. The 35-year-old wants to exploit the tourism mountain's potential even more and expand the range of offers.
Patrick Lengdorfer is the new tourism director of Katschberg. He follows in the footsteps of Markus Ramsbacher, who is now concentrating fully on his role as Managing Director of the Katschberg-Lieser-Maltatal region.
Lengdorfer knows his stuff when it comes to tourism. "I've always been involved in it professionally. Be it as a receptionist, cook or working in sports jobs," says the 35-year-old. The Lungau native has many plans for the Klimaberg. "The resort shouldn't just be a winter and summer destination for guests. The spring and autumn seasons also need to be strengthened even more - we want to be a year-round tourism destination." Lengdorfer wants to invest more in spring in particular. "April and the Easter period are currently weak - we need good offers here." He wants to convert one-day events into multi-day events. "Among other things, this will increase the number of overnight stays. But we also need to offer a varied supporting program," says the new head of the tourism association, talking about a five-year project.
Lengdorfer is satisfied with the variety that restaurants and hotels already offer. "Nevertheless, we are a sleeping giant. We need to work together more and launch new programs."
He also wants to focus on retreat offers such as yoga and Pilates. "This is currently very much in vogue, and we also have the opportunity to create such offers thanks to the natural surroundings on the mountain."
