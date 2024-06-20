Lengdorfer knows his stuff when it comes to tourism. "I've always been involved in it professionally. Be it as a receptionist, cook or working in sports jobs," says the 35-year-old. The Lungau native has many plans for the Klimaberg. "The resort shouldn't just be a winter and summer destination for guests. The spring and autumn seasons also need to be strengthened even more - we want to be a year-round tourism destination." Lengdorfer wants to invest more in spring in particular. "April and the Easter period are currently weak - we need good offers here." He wants to convert one-day events into multi-day events. "Among other things, this will increase the number of overnight stays. But we also need to offer a varied supporting program," says the new head of the tourism association, talking about a five-year project.