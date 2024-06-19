Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No consequences

Teacher showed sex film in sex education class

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 22:30

After a teacher showed a sex film in a primary school lesson, the disciplinary proceedings against her were dropped. Parents accuse the Education Directorate of ignorant behavior.

comment0 Kommentare

An unimaginable incident occurred at an elementary school in northern Upper Austria: A teacher showed the children, who were only between nine and ten years old, a sex movie as part of sex education lessons. According to outraged parents, several children were completely distraught afterwards. The teacher is said to have fast-forwarded and rewound erotic scenes and asked the children to take a closer look. "My nine-year-old came home, threw her school bag in the corner and hid in her room all day," said one angry mother.

Shocked: Primary school children had to watch a sex movie. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/lev dolgachov)
Shocked: Primary school children had to watch a sex movie.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/lev dolgachov)

Meanwhile, a father reports that shortly after the video was shown, his daughter had problems with a classmate who told her to undress quickly because there was nothing to it. The girl was also sleeping worse and "even dreaming that she was being raped".

Teacher brought flavored condom to class
The incident occurred shortly before Christmas and the teacher had already been conspicuous months before. For example, she brought the children a condom and said that there were "condoms in different flavors so that it tastes better when you want to put the penis in your mouth". Many children were disgusted by the slippery material and felt ashamed.

Authorities see no misconduct
With the help of a lawyer, those affected initiated disciplinary proceedings against the teacher, which have now been discontinued. The director of the elementary school did not want to comment on the incident. The Directorate of Education reassures that every case is taken very seriously. However, the school inspectorate was unable to establish any misconduct on the part of the teacher in question. The parents are now accusing the Education Directorate of ignorant behavior.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Silvia Jelincic
Silvia Jelincic
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf