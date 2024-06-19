Amazon pumps billions into German cloud services

Amazon employs 1.5 million people worldwide

Founded in the summer of 1994, the company now employs more than 1.5 million people worldwide, the majority of whom are still based in the USA. However, Germany is an important foreign market for Amazon. In May, the company recently announced the establishment of a new cloud for Europe called "AWS European Sovereign Cloud" with expenditure of 7.8 billion euros, the first region of which is to be located in Brandenburg. Accordingly, the Group put the total amount of investment currently planned in Germany at 17.8 billion euros.