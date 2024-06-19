Poland ace: Have “stronger squad than Austria!”

"It's going to be a fighting game, brutal in some moments!"

Team boss Michal Probierz had already emphasized in the first meeting that the team must not give in against the Austrians, who will play hard, said Frankowski. "It's going to be a fighting game, brutal in some moments, but we have no problem with that. We will counter with our style." If you look at the names and clubs, Poland have "a stronger squad than Austria", said the RC Lens winger. "But paper is one thing, what happens on the pitch is another. I wouldn't pay attention to that. We have to prepare well tactically and physically."