"Fighting game" expected
Poland ace: Have “stronger squad than Austria!”
Poland's national soccer team is preparing for a "battle match" against Austria on Friday (6pm)!
Both teams are still without points after opening defeats in Group D. "It will be a match with a lot of fight and aggression," said Polish midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski at the team camp in Hanover on Wednesday. Robert Lewandowski should be available for the match, Poland's captain trained with the team on Wednesday.
"It's going to be a fighting game, brutal in some moments!"
Team boss Michal Probierz had already emphasized in the first meeting that the team must not give in against the Austrians, who will play hard, said Frankowski. "It's going to be a fighting game, brutal in some moments, but we have no problem with that. We will counter with our style." If you look at the names and clubs, Poland have "a stronger squad than Austria", said the RC Lens winger. "But paper is one thing, what happens on the pitch is another. I wouldn't pay attention to that. We have to prepare well tactically and physically."
"I hope Danso makes a mistake somewhere!"
The physical abilities of Austria defender Kevin Danso, on whose shoulder superstar Kylian Mbappé broke his nose in France's 1-0 opening win on Monday, are well known to Frankowski. The duo have played for the same club since 2021. "Kevin Danso has developed a lot since his first year at Lens," said Frankowski. "He's much better with the ball. Defensively, he's very strong, strong and fast - an almost complete central defender. But I hope he makes a mistake somewhere."
"It's going to be a battle game where nobody will let up!"
The ÖFB team would have strong players in every part of the team, added Poland defender Sebastian Walukiewicz. "This is a final for them and for us," emphasized the Empoli legionnaire. "It will be a battling game in which nobody will let up. We have to be prepared for that."
As in the opening game against the Netherlands (1:2), the Poles are expected to play in a 3-5-2 system, which mutates into a five-man back line against the ball in defense. The Probierz squad are not keen on having too much possession. In all likelihood, they will be able to fall back on Lewandowski. The star striker, who missed the start of the European Championships due to a muscle injury in his thigh, completed his second team training session in a row on Wednesday. The 35-year-old from FC Barcelona could therefore be in the starting line-up against the ÖFB team in Berlin - but Polish media are not yet sure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.