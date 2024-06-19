Kogler on Nehammer: “We are not in kindergarten”

Agreement with EU Commissioner no longer valid

Renaturation has not been the only issue on which the Greens have recently snubbed their coalition partner. Kogler had recently declared that he no longer felt bound by the side letter that allowed the ÖVP to appoint the EU Commissioner. The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the law requires an agreement in the Council of Ministers and a majority in the Main Committee. "We will also strive for an agreement and this will happen." However, it had been clear to him for some time that the side letter was invalid because "prerequisites have ceased to exist". The Vice-Chancellor did not want to say what these were.