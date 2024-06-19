Physician honored with science prize

This year's main prize winner Heinz Drexel was born in Dornbirn in 1951 and completed his medical studies at the University of Innsbruck in 1976 with a doctorate sub auspiciis Praesidentis rei publicae. In 1988, he was habilitated for the entire subject of internal medicine. In 1991 he was appointed guest lecturer at the University Hospital Zurich, and in 1994 he was awarded a titular professorship at the University of Innsbruck. In 2006, he was appointed full professor at the Private University in the Principality of Liechtenstein. In 2007, Drexel, who had also completed several study visits to the USA, received an honorary doctorate from Drexel University in Philadelphia (USA). He was Head of the Department of Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Feldkirch Regional Hospital from 1994 to 2016.