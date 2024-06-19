Soccer field swapped for beach and sea

Only completed three regattas

As a former footballer (including LAZ in Wels, Union Kleinmünchen), the fact that sprinting skills are also required comes in handy. "I have good prerequisites from my soccer past." She has already proven this. After just three regattas with good results, she has qualified for her first European Championships in Gdansk (Poland). There she will be competing against the best coastal rowers on the continent from Thursday. Because it is not enough financially to just do the sport, the sports science student is about to graduate and is starting her own business as a rowing coach.