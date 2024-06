Tyrolean Simon Bucher wins silver in the 50 m dolphin!

Title to the Greeks

The dolphin sprint title went to the Greek Sterios Marios Bilas in 23.15, bronze in 23.26 to the Czech Daniel Gracik. "I'm extremely happy with silver. I was extremely happy when the two-man stood there," said Bucher jubilantly. But he even mourned gold. "You can always find 4/100 somewhere. I had to glide a bit in the stop, otherwise I could have won it. It's an extremely close race. In any case, the medal means a lot to me. Being at the top in Europe means just as much as being at the top in the world."