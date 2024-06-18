Accompanied mourning helps against excessive demands

"People also develop as a result"

"Grief has many faces," says Ulrike Friedl. People can not only be thrown off course, but also develop as a result. This perspective is still rarely taken up in public debates. Overall, however, there is a trend today for grief to be more visible. The two agree that this is a good thing. They suggest more educational and public relations work, for example workshops for teaching staff, pupils and in workplaces. This could improve the situation for relatives in the event of a death and help to make it more normal to talk about death and grief.