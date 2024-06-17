Baumgartner disappointed: “It’s brutally unfortunate”

Konrad Laimer (Austria player): "In the end, it doesn't matter how the goal happened. On the whole, we showed how well we can play. France are a team with a lot of quality. We know that they will have one or two chances. We also had our moments, but we didn't finish them off cleanly. We lacked the necessary luck, the necessary momentum in finishing. It was the first game, we still have two more. Now we have to recover and then win the game on Friday."