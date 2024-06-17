German sentenced after attack on politician

As reported , the 66-year-old had attacked MP Marie Kollenrott at an election campaign stand in Lower Saxony at the end of May, injuring her in the process (see video above). According to Kollenrott, she suffered bruises on her left upper arm and scratches on her right upper arm, some of which were still painful ten days after the attack. The politician also stated that she had slept badly in the days following the attack and that the incident would probably keep her busy at future election campaign events.