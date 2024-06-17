1600 euro fine
German sentenced after attack on politician
A man in Germany has been fined 1,600 euros for attacking and injuring a member of the German Green Party parliament. The pensioner must also pay 600 euros in compensation.
As reported , the 66-year-old had attacked MP Marie Kollenrott at an election campaign stand in Lower Saxony at the end of May, injuring her in the process (see video above). According to Kollenrott, she suffered bruises on her left upper arm and scratches on her right upper arm, some of which were still painful ten days after the attack. The politician also stated that she had slept badly in the days following the attack and that the incident would probably keep her busy at future election campaign events.
Defendant wants DNA test
During the trial on Monday, the member of the state parliament appeared tense. The accused followed the trial largely disinterested and denied the crime. The accusations were "simply nonsense", he said before the Göttingen district court. If he had touched the politician, he apologized for it. He also wanted to wait for a DNA test to prove that he had not touched the MP.
However, the judge considered it proven that the former owner of a landscaping and gardening company hit the 39-year-old's upper arm several times at the end of May. He is said to have previously insulted her with "scumbag, you Greens". When the politician tried to confront him, he immediately harassed her, hit her and then walked away from her. When he noticed that Kollenrott was taking photos of him, he attacked her again until people intervened. Two witnesses confirmed this.
Sentence for assault and insult
The 66-year-old was convicted of two counts of assault and one count of insult. He has to pay a fine of 1,600 euros and 600 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. The verdict is not yet final. The convicted man has already been convicted of using Nazi symbols in the past.
According to Kollenrott, he intends to donate the money to the women's counseling service and the anti-fascist archive in Göttingen.
