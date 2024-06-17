TV pundit talks himself into a rage after European Championship match

Trouble over Serbia's wall tactics

But the TV pundit also disliked Serbia's wall tactics in the first half. "I can tell you that only one person was actually talking behind the scenes. And that for 45 minutes. Chris Kramer talked himself into a rage," said presenter Jochen Breyer. "For 45 minutes! Why?" Kramer: "I have a lot of understanding for what happens on the soccer pitch. I also know that it always looks much easier on television. But what I can't watch is when it's so despondent and every ball is shot into the night sky." One thing is certain: from Kramer's point of view, England and Serbia still have a lot of room for improvement ...