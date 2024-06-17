New subsidy for heat pump replacements from July

SPÖ inquiry in the state parliament

Many Upper Austrians would like to do just that, but shy away from the costs, says SPÖ energy spokesman Thomas Antlinger. He confronted Energy Minister Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) with this issue in an oral question in the state parliament on May 16. Antlinger asked how he intends to ensure that the funding structures "also support the replacement of an outdated or defective climate-friendly heating system with a state-of-the-art one".