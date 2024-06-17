Not just for oil & gas
New subsidy for heat pump replacements from July
The replacement of fossil fuels in heating systems such as oil and gas with renewables is booming. This is due to generous subsidies from the federal government. Those who swap an old heat pump for a new one are denied the windfall. In Upper Austria, however, an innovation is now in the offing.
Anyone who replaces their oil or gas heating system with a heat pump can currently look forward to a subsidy of up to 75 percent. Anyone who has been using a climate-friendly heating system for some time and would like to replace their old system with a more efficient one is looking through their fingers.
SPÖ inquiry in the state parliament
Many Upper Austrians would like to do just that, but shy away from the costs, says SPÖ energy spokesman Thomas Antlinger. He confronted Energy Minister Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) with this issue in an oral question in the state parliament on May 16. Antlinger asked how he intends to ensure that the funding structures "also support the replacement of an outdated or defective climate-friendly heating system with a state-of-the-art one".
Climate-friendly heating systems play a crucial role in the energy transition, but an attractive subsidy system is needed so that everyone has the opportunity to switch to a climate-friendly heating system.
Thomas Antlinger, SPÖ-Energiesprecher im Landtag
Change of opinion in the ÖVP?
Achleitner's answer at the time: "We are deliberately not promoting a switch from renewable to renewable." Now, however, he has received information from Achleitner that there will be a subsidy for switching from an old to a new heat pump from July 1st after all, says Antlinger and claims the "success" for himself.
Coincidence or not: Achleitner and the state energy commissioner Gerhard Dell are holding a press conference today. Topic: "The latest on the energy transition in Upper Austria".
