State now enables vacation fun for all

In order to keep rising child poverty in check, the country set up the Solidarity Fund in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The pot contains 100,000 euros. This means that a maximum of 119 euros per child can be funded. The funding is granted depending on income. Applications for support are submitted via the district authorities. Proof of registration for a vacation or leisure activity and proof of income for the last three months are sufficient for the application and will be treated with absolute confidentiality.