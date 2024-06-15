Special cooking courses
New Italian cuisine in the heart of the Rosental valley
Two Italians teach the people of Rosental how to cook like "Nonna" - and chat about God and the world at the same time.
Italian cuisine is practically on everyone's lips in the gunsmith town. Debora Longoni and Francesco Rinaldi teach the people of Rosental the culinary craft from two Italian specialists. "We used to have a store with Italian products in Germany and offered cooking events there. That went down well," explains Debora Longoni in an interview with the Krone. And the two Italians took their recipe for success with them when they emigrated to Carinthia.
Old recipes and good stories
"We also offer cooking events in Ferlach. And every menu is different. Everyone who comes to us can choose their own menu," explains the native Italian, who has dishes from all regions of Italy at the ready: "They are all old recipes and we also provide our guests with the respective stories to go with them."
And while Debora Longoni specializes in the respective menus, Francesco Rinaldi is the chef at the pizza oven. Nevertheless, the two Italians have one thing in common: "We don't just want our guests to learn something, we want them to sit down with us after cooking and chat about God and the world." A real Italian feeling ...
