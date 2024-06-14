VFV Cup
Hohenems is the clear favorite in the final
When VfB Hohenems and RW Rankweil meet today in the final of the 48th VFV Cup, the roles are clearly defined. Nevertheless, Rankweil long-term coach Stipo Palinic is hoping for a surprise.
The Western League runners-up against the team relegated from the Western League - Hohenems against Rankweil. That's the duel today in the 48th edition of the Uniqa VFV Cup final. The team from Ems, whose home stadium will host the final, have already won five times - most recently in 2017 - while Rankweil's only success dates back to 2006.
Florian Eres and Tim Wolfgang, two players who will also feature in coach Martin Brenner's squad today, were involved in Ems' last cup win. Rankweil coach Stipo Palinic once won the VFV Cup as a player - with today's opponents Hohenems, of all teams. "We beat Koblach 4:2 back then. You don't forget the memory of a success like that," says Palinic.
The current RW head coach failed twice in the final as a coach. With Wolfurt, he lost to Rankweil on penalties in 2006, with Palinic's current coach Andreas Schwendinger converting the decisive penalty. "I still haven't forgiven him for that," jokes Palinic. And in 2010, he and Bizau lost to SC Bregenz by the narrowest of margins, 0:1. "History won't repeat itself three times, even though we're underdogs today," says the 62-year-old optimistically.
No elimination despite relegation
The Croatian-born player, who has been working in Rankweil for six years, has even survived relegation from the Regionalliga West unscathed. He will continue to coach Rankweil in the Elite League. "We've placed a lot of emphasis on young players from our own ranks in recent years. Success wasn't always the main focus. I'm already looking forward to next year," added the long-term Rankweiler coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
