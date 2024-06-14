Hohenems is the clear favorite in the final

No elimination despite relegation

The Croatian-born player, who has been working in Rankweil for six years, has even survived relegation from the Regionalliga West unscathed. He will continue to coach Rankweil in the Elite League. "We've placed a lot of emphasis on young players from our own ranks in recent years. Success wasn't always the main focus. I'm already looking forward to next year," added the long-term Rankweiler coach.