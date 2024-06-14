Prison sentence instead of wedding for drug dealer

Cocaine trafficking on a grand scale

The accused, who was almost pathologically addicted to cocaine at the time, was also prosecuted. He had acted as a simple drug carrier in the criminal network and was sentenced to three years in prison for passing on around two kilograms of cocaine. After evaluating all of the crypto cell phones, the public prosecutor's office now alleges that the man procured and passed on a total of five kilograms of cocaine between autumn 2020 and spring 2022. This is a quantity for which the law provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison in the event of a conviction.