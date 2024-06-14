Scots in EM fever
Fan invasion in Munich: Bar even runs out of beer!
Scotland in EM fever! Before the opening game against Germany on Friday evening, the fans of the "Bravehearts" have emptied a bar in Munich.
According to the British newspaper "The Sun", the Scottish fans briefly drank the "Woerner's" cafe on Marienplatz empty on Wednesday. Apparently their thirst was so great that they ran out of beer.
Scotland, the outsiders in Group A, are relying on the support of tens of thousands of fans in addition to their own improved qualities to kick off the European Championship. The supporters, known as the "Tartan Army" and often dressed in traditional kilts, are considered to be hard-drinking. According to media reports, 200,000 Scots are expected in Germany. However, only a fraction will make it to the stadium.
Two Scots traveled unmotorized
Of all the journeys to the European Football Championship in Germany, which begins on Friday, theirs is likely to be one of the most challenging: Scots Craig Ferguson and Ethan Walker made their way from Glasgow to Munich unmotorized - one on foot, the other by bike. According to supporters, 19-year-old Walker covered around 1,200 kilometers on his bike, while Ferguson even covered 1,600 kilometers on foot in 41 days. Both collected money for the good cause independently of each other.
Walker was critically injured in a traffic accident last year. Now he was accompanied by his doctor Gordon Mackay and two friends to collect donations for a hospital in India. Around 15,500 euros were raised. According to the Scottish embassy, his compatriot Ferguson even raised 41,000 euros for a charity that deals with men's mental health. Both arrived in Bavaria in time for the opening match between Germany and Scotland on Friday.
