Fan invasion in Munich: Bar even runs out of beer!

Two Scots traveled unmotorized

Of all the journeys to the European Football Championship in Germany, which begins on Friday, theirs is likely to be one of the most challenging: Scots Craig Ferguson and Ethan Walker made their way from Glasgow to Munich unmotorized - one on foot, the other by bike. According to supporters, 19-year-old Walker covered around 1,200 kilometers on his bike, while Ferguson even covered 1,600 kilometers on foot in 41 days. Both collected money for the good cause independently of each other.