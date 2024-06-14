Vorteilswelt
Construction site slalom

Millions are being invested in Ennstal’s ski mountains

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 10:00

Projects worth millions are imminent in Ennstal: the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Kaiblinggrat chairlift was held in Haus - and in Schladming, two new developments await next winter.

After 32 years or a total of around 27.4 million guests transported, it's time to call it a day. The Quattralpina on Hauser Kaibling, which is popular with many winter sports enthusiasts, is being retired. The Kaiblinggrat 8-seater chairlift will start operating next winter.

16 million euros to be invested
The ground-breaking ceremony for the 16 million euro project took place on Thursday. "This new construction will ensure that summer and winter guests can start their skiing and hiking adventures in comfort for decades to come," said Managing Directors Klaus Hofstätter and Maximilian Sampl in unison. Hauser Mayor Stefan Knapp is also proud "that the most powerful chairlift in Styria will run over the Hauser Kaibling in the future".

Ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday: Managing Director Günther Lederhaas (Granit), Managing Director and shareholder Maximilian Sampl, Mayor of Haus Stefan Knapp (Granit). Marktgemeinde Haus Stefan Knapp (Unabhängige Liste Haus für Alle), Robert Rainer (Project Manager Leitner Seilbahn), Provincial Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), Hauser Kaibling Managing Director Klaus Hofstätter, Thomas Rabenhaupt Hauser Kaibling, Hauser Kaibling Supervisory Board Chairman Martin Ozimic, Hauser Kaibling Supervisory Board Deputy Chairwoman Angelika Kleer and Thomas Pichler Hauser Kaibling.
Ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday: Managing Director Günther Lederhaas (Granit), Managing Director and shareholder Maximilian Sampl, Mayor of Haus Stefan Knapp (Granit). Marktgemeinde Haus Stefan Knapp (Unabhängige Liste Haus für Alle), Robert Rainer (Project Manager Leitner Seilbahn), Provincial Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), Hauser Kaibling Managing Director Klaus Hofstätter, Thomas Rabenhaupt Hauser Kaibling, Hauser Kaibling Supervisory Board Chairman Martin Ozimic, Hauser Kaibling Supervisory Board Deputy Chairwoman Angelika Kleer and Thomas Pichler Hauser Kaibling.
(Bild: Hauser Kaibling Seilbahn- und Liftges.m.b.H.)

Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Member of the Provincial Council for Tourism, echoes this sentiment: "With the new chairlift, Hauser Kaibling Bergbahnen is once again improving the offer for its guests. This also increases the attractiveness of our four-mountain ski area and the adventure region."

The new Kaiblinggrat will take winter sports enthusiasts to the transmitter plateau at 1870 meters in just 4.5 minutes - 3600 people can be transported per hour.

The new Planai West valley station is currently being built in Schladming.
The new Planai West valley station is currently being built in Schladming.
(Bild: Planai/Prugger)

Construction is also underway in neighboring Schladming: on the one hand, a spectacular new building is being constructed at the Planai West valley station, and then the construction of the 10-passenger gondola lift from Schladming to Rohrmoos will also be finalized by winter. The cost of the latter alone: an impressive 13.5 million euros.

Kommentare
