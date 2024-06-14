Millions are being invested in Ennstal’s ski mountains

16 million euros to be invested

The ground-breaking ceremony for the 16 million euro project took place on Thursday. "This new construction will ensure that summer and winter guests can start their skiing and hiking adventures in comfort for decades to come," said Managing Directors Klaus Hofstätter and Maximilian Sampl in unison. Hauser Mayor Stefan Knapp is also proud "that the most powerful chairlift in Styria will run over the Hauser Kaibling in the future".