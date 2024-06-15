Own instead of import
With solar power to energy independence
Solar power instead of Russian gas: "Krone Sonne " is firmly committed to this ecological credo and would like to reiterate the urgency of an independent energy supply. In an interview with "Krone", energy expert Dr. Stephan Sharma explains how Austria's security and independence can be ensured in the long term.
In view of global conflicts and increasing dependence on fossil fuels, the need to discuss independent energy production is more topical than ever. In the "Krone" interview with the internationally renowned energy expert Dr. Stephan Sharma, as well as board member of "Besserer Energie" and partner of "Krone Sonne", the current challenges on the energy market are highlighted.
"Krone":Dr. Sharma, what is your assessment of the current situation on the energy market? Many people are worried about energy security.
These concerns are justified. We have to be honest with people here. In Europe and Austria, we have built up an energy system that is 70 to 80 percent based on fossil fuels - oil, gas and coal. The fact is that we do not have these fossil fuels in our own country, but have to import them from abroad. This means that we are massively dependent on them. Like a drug. We need this drug for our lives, but it is not good for us if we consume it, because then we destroy the planet and the drug dealers set the price for the supply.
The energy crisis and the uncertainty surrounding energy supplies have worsened in recent months due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East and the presidential election campaign in the USA.
What do these conflict hotspots have to do with our energy supply?
A lot. Our energy supply is heavily dependent on natural gas supplies: in the electricity sector, a gas-fired power plant still guarantees our power supply most of the time, and in the heating sector, gas is still the number one heat carrier. We obtain the majority of our natural gas from three regions of the world: Via pipelines from Russia. Or in liquid form via tankers from the Arab countries and the USA.
The transit contracts that supply natural gas from Russia to Austria via the Ukrainian war zone expire at the end of 2024. Both the ministry and OMV are already warning that there will be supply bottlenecks next winter and therefore supply security problems.
The shipping routes from the Arab countries are severely affected by the Middle East war and the USA has already announced its intention to restrict deliveries of liquid gas to Europe as part of the presidential election campaign - America First.
We must prepare ourselves for this scenario of an uncertain energy supply and energy prices that are still not self-determined. The current situation is like the calm before the big storm.
All-In-Sun solution from "Krone Sonne"
- Hardware, installation & all administrative work
- Exceptional product guarantees and carefree package
- Perfectly coordinated solution for maximum self-consumption & benefits
- Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (>25 years)
Against the background of these developments: What can Austria and what can each individual do here?
For the last two years, people have been very worried and anxious: if it stays warm in my home, can I still afford the gas bill? We can overcome this fear. Security and independence are only possible if you produce your own electricity and heat. You can generate your own electricity with a photovoltaic system on the roof and make it available at any time with a storage unit in the storeroom. You can produce your own heat from the ambient air with your own outdoor air heat pump.
As Austria's largest energy independence provider,"KroneSonne" offers everyone the opportunity to have their own energy supply as a plug-and-play solution. From planning, funding, financing and installation, Krone takes care of all the steps and thus offers a carefree all-round solution for its customers. In just a few weeks after ordering, you are permanently energy-independent.
That sounds very exciting and logical for securing your energy supply. But does it also make economic sense and can you install a photovoltaic system anywhere?
Not only do you get an independent energy supply, but also permanent price independence from the international stock exchanges. And the best thing is that you also currently receive very attractive subsidies for photovoltaics, storage systems and heat pumps.
With a properly planned photovoltaic system such as KroneSonne, you can cover your own consumption and save on energy prices as well as grid costs and taxes. There are also no problems with grid access and permits.
In combination with a storage system, the solar power produced during the day can also be used at night or, in the event of a blackout, your own home can continue to be supplied.
Those who take the path to energy independence today are making themselves independent, saving money and creating something for the future of their own children and grandchildren: security, independence and a healthy climate for many decades to come.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
