Innsbruck as a hotspot
Bike demo on the highway causes traffic jams and trouble
The ban on cycling on the highway has been lifted, and participants in the cycling demonstration won't need a vignette either. Drivers can prepare themselves for something on Friday. The economy is groaning.
The police and Asfinag are advising drivers to postpone journeys that are not absolutely necessary or to avoid the Innsbruck city area: The reason is the "Fridays For Future" bicycle demo. The route also crosses the highway. Incidentally, the event was not approved by the authorities. According to the Assembly Act, this is not even necessary. It can only be prohibited if certain conditions are met. Like in 2023.
However, the authorities received a slap on the wrist from the administrative court: "Expected extensive congestion on the alternative routes does not justify a ban", the ruling stated. The case was initiated by the activists: in view of the climate crisis, the temporary traffic disruption caused by the demonstration was justified "in order to draw attention to the long-term catastrophic consequences of unchecked fossil fuel traffic", says Jonas Hoyer from FFF Innsbruck.
Mario Gerber, Head of Economic Affairs, warns of the economic damage caused by delays in delivery, loss of productivity and other costs. "Taxpayers will have to foot the bill, especially for public safety, for a few climate activists. That is irresponsible!" The lockdown starts at 2pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.