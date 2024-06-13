Not legally binding
Investor Hans Kilger sentenced in Germany
Big bang in Bavaria! The highly active entrepreneur Hans Kilger, particularly in southern Styria, has been convicted of attempted tax evasion. He has lodged an immediate appeal.
Mauritius. A dream island in the Indian Ocean and a place of longing for many vacationers. Hans Kilger has now stumbled across this very paradise. At least according to the Munich public prosecutor's office. According to the indictment, the entrepreneur allegedly attempted to evade more than 300,000 euros in taxes 14 years ago - via an illegal tax-saving scheme with a company in Mauritius, as reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.
Fine of 91,800 euros
Kilger, who is a qualified tax consultant and auditor, has now been sentenced for attempted tax evasion. The manager has to pay 200 daily rates of 540 euros each - a hefty 108,000 euros, minus 30 daily rates for "delaying proceedings in accordance with the rule of law", leaving a total of 91,800 euros. The verdict is not final, Kilger's lawyers immediately lodged an appeal.
"We are convinced that the legal assessment of my case has not yet been completed," Kilger emphasizes. "We are firmly convinced that no criminal offence has been committed. In our opinion, this is a lawful tax structuring. The Federal Court of Justice now has to clarify this legally. I am confident that my position will ultimately be confirmed."
No new investments in Styria
In Styria, the German made a name for himself primarily as an investor in southern Styria, buying around 50 companies (including Schloss Gamlitz, Peterquelle) in recent years and investing 50 million euros, according to his own statements. The ruling in Germany has no influence on this commitment, as he confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. However, new investments are currently ruled out as Kilger is concentrating on his role as CFO of the high-tech company ParTec.
