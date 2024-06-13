Investor Hans Kilger sentenced in Germany

No new investments in Styria

In Styria, the German made a name for himself primarily as an investor in southern Styria, buying around 50 companies (including Schloss Gamlitz, Peterquelle) in recent years and investing 50 million euros, according to his own statements. The ruling in Germany has no influence on this commitment, as he confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. However, new investments are currently ruled out as Kilger is concentrating on his role as CFO of the high-tech company ParTec.