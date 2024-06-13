Plakolm welcomes plans for compulsory subject democracy

As reported, a third of primary school pupils in Vienna in the current school year are Muslims. The most recent data collection by the Department of Education on religious beliefs in Viennese elementary school showed that Islam is the number one religion in the classrooms. Because studies show that there is an increased proportion of people among Muslims who devalue other groups such as women or Jews, NEOS Deputy Mayor Wiederkehr called for a compulsory subject "Living in a democracy" for all pupils from the first year of elementary school.