Red-White-Red Card plus opened for Ukrainians
The Red-White-Red Card plus will be opened to Ukrainians. This is intended to offer displaced persons long-term prospects of remaining in Austria. For the SPÖ, the entry requirements are too high, while the FPÖ does not consider the opening to be necessary.
For SP social spokesperson Josef Muchitsch, for example, the requirements "completely ignore reality". This is because you have to show a legal entitlement to an apartment, knowledge of German at level A1 and too high means of subsistence.
For example, a mother with two children must have a net income of 1800 euros. He called on the government to create achievable conditions.
In order to receive the card, the person concerned must have been employed for at least twelve months above the marginal earnings threshold within the last two years and be able to support themselves. This gives them a certain advantage over other groups, who must have been employed for 21 months during the previous 24 months.
"Bringing Ukrainians home"
Dagmar Belakowitsch, social affairs spokesperson for the Freedom Party, sees no need for the decision as Ukrainians could remain in the country until next spring anyway under the current regulations. The FPÖ "want peace and to bring the Ukrainians home".
Only 8000 meet requirements
State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler (ÖVP) made it clear that the group that will be able to benefit is not huge. A maximum of just under 8,000 people are expected.
VP member Kira Grünberg emphasized that the Plus Card would give Ukrainians unrestricted access to the labour market. NEOS member Gerald Loacker found no reason to oppose the bill.
