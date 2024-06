Priest gives “divine” tip for the European Football Championships

"Austria has an outside chance."

The priest no longer holds this office, but his enthusiasm for sport remains. Father Maier will therefore be following the games of the European Football Championship with great interest. For the trained sports ethicist, one thing is certain: "Austria has an outside chance." However, the religious also names the prerequisites for this: "An optimal team performance and sufficient fitness." Maier believes that the traditional soccer nations such as Spain, France, Italy and England are more likely to be in the title race.