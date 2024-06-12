Shocking details
Axe murder in Vienna: entire housing estate in shock
Stunned people are living in Schwaigergasse in Vienna-Floridsdorf. After a 22-year-old woman was killed with an axe on Tuesday evening, new shocking details came to light on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim is said to have asked for help via video call while the perpetrator was still in her apartment ...
It's 5 o'clock in the morning and the first residents are leaving their homes in Schwaigergasse to go to work. "The police are still here", reports one of the residents at the "Krone" local inspection. Investigators have been examining the crime scene for several hours. In the meantime, more and more explosive details about the incident are coming to light.
As the Vienna police report, the police emergency number was called by a work colleague of the later victim. The woman had asked him and a second colleague for help via text messages. "The woman was afraid of her roommate, a 26-year-old Romanian national, as he was allegedly trying to get into the woman's room at the time the contact was made," explains police spokesman Markus Dittrich.
Colleagues drove to the victim's address
In the course of a video call, the intrusion into the room and the beginning of a physical attack by the 26-year-old is said to have been visible. One of the colleagues then called the police, while the two of them drove to the woman's address.
Once there, the two witnesses found the 26-year-old man running riot in the street with a naked upper body - he was holding an axe in his hands and was lashing out with it. Among other things, he smashed a window of an apartment on the first floor.
Attacker stopped by shots
When the emergency services arrived in front of the building, the suspected perpetrator (26) from Romania apparently started to run amok with his axe. He swung the weapon in the direction of the officers. A powerful blow hit the police car, which was badly damaged.
As the situation on the scene appeared to be life-threatening for the officers, a police officer fired shots at the attacker. Once the threatening situation was averted, first aid measures were immediately initiated. However, all help came too late for the attacker.
Perpetrator was allegedly mentally ill
The entire area was quickly secured. According to the police, the Romanian was already on record. According to media reports, he was also mentally ill. The police have not yet been able to confirm this information to the "Krone".
Victim had massive head injuries
The 22-year-old woman was then found by officers in the apartment. She was lying lifeless on the floor. The victim had massive head injuries. "According to the current state of the investigation, the 26-year-old is believed to have killed his 22-year-old roommate with an axe. The crime presumably took place shortly before the attack on the police officers. The axe was recovered," said Dittrich. A motive is still unclear.
