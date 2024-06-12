On a visit to the Ländle
Harald Mahrer with three wishes for politicians
To ensure that Vorarlberg's export-oriented companies remain competitive against China and the USA, the Presidents of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Harald Mahrer (WKÖ) and Wilfried Hopfner (WKV) are calling for a reduction in bureaucracy, a reduction in non-wage labor costs and measures to bring urgently needed workers on board.
"We have three stumbling blocks that are currently jeopardizing our prosperity and growth," explained Austrian Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer during his visit to Vorarlberg on Tuesday. In addition to the excessive bureaucracy, the high non-wage labor costs and the blatant labor shortage are the main problems for entrepreneurs.
Mahrer sees the recent elections at EU level as a great opportunity to tackle the reduction of bureaucracy: "A door has opened wide. The nation states should launch a broad initiative for more competition together with the newly composed EU Commission," said Mahrer. The bureaucratic corset had become too tight, with every company having to spend 9.4 working hours a week on paperwork. Time that could be used more sensibly - for example to be innovative.
Mahrer is on the same wavelength as Vorarlberg's Chamber of Commerce President Wilfried Hopfner: "Decisions need to be made now, otherwise we will be the world champions of bureaucracy and China and the USA will be the world champions of innovation."
I think it is extremely dangerous to say that we are doing well and can work less. The question must be how we can work a little more to make ends meet and maintain the systems.
Harald Mahrer, WKÖ-Präsident
As far as the lack of workers is concerned, the situation will not improve in the coming years: "More people will continue to retire than enter the labor market," predicted Mahrer. Across Austria, there could be 250,000 vacancies in all sectors over the next few years: "I think it is extremely dangerous to say that we are doing well and that we can even work less. The question must be how we can all work a little more to make ends meet and maintain the social system."
In addition to qualified immigration, the head of the Chamber of Commerce wants to focus on tax-free overtime. 77 percent of 16 to 30-year-olds would be prepared to work longer. The situation is similar with pensioners' willingness to work. If the head of the WKO had his way, men and women should no longer have to pay taxes and contributions once they reach the standard pension age. "It is inexplicable why someone who works one day a week at the age of 65 should have to pay into the insurance system," said Marco Tittler, Regional Economic Councillor.
It is inexplicable why someone who goes to work one day a week at the age of 65 should pay into the insurance system. In my opinion, there needs to be a complete rethink in this area.
Marco Tittler, Wirtschaftslandesrat
Tittler and the two stakeholders also find the burden on the labor factor unacceptable. In their view, a reduction in non-wage labor costs would have a number of positive effects, increasing economic output alone by around five billion euros.
