FP-Angerer: “Our goal is a Chancellor Kickl”

"Not just paper, but human proximity"

Dieringer-Granza is a "strong voice from Carinthia. She has a big task ahead of her, for which she has the best qualifications: With her profession - she is a teacher - and her language skills - she speaks Italian," says Angerer. She sees the latter as a "prerequisite for good cooperation" and also has "long-standing personal contacts in a region that lies on our doorstep: Friuli-Venezia Giulia. For me, it's not just about proximity on paper, but about human proximity."