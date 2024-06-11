A beetle for four million dollars

This year, an old acquaintance with Austrian roots is taking part: a VW Beetle, whose original design is known to have been created by Austrian Ferdinand Porsche. Wrapping artist Christo, who has already wrapped buildings, bridges and entire islands, wrapped such a Beetle in fabric in 1963. However, he had to return it in its original condition. In 2014, Christo remembered it again, acquired a similar Beetle and gave it its old cover. It now stands signed in Basel. Larry Gagosian (USA), the world's most influential gallery owner, offered it for four million dollars. At least one of Christo's wrappings still exists, as only photos and drawings of many others still exist.