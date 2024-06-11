Vorteilswelt
Art Basel

A beetle for four million dollars

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 15:30

Art Basel is the largest art fair in the world and an important indicator for the international art market. It officially opens on Wednesday, and the long queues of visitors at the "Unlimited", the first part of the fair, show great interest. This year, an old acquaintance with Austrian roots will also be making an appearance.

Art Basel opens its doors on Wednesday and is already transforming the industrial city on the Rhine into an art mecca for collectors, dealers and art enthusiasts from all over the world with "Unlimited".

At "Unlimited", the first part of the fair, artists and galleries from all over the world have almost unlimited space for huge installations, video screens and performances. There are no limits to artistic creation, but neither are there any limits to the prizes; Austrians are involved, such as Thaddäus Ropac, who is one of the world's best gallery owners.

This year, an old acquaintance with Austrian roots is taking part: a VW Beetle, whose original design is known to have been created by Austrian Ferdinand Porsche. Wrapping artist Christo, who has already wrapped buildings, bridges and entire islands, wrapped such a Beetle in fabric in 1963. However, he had to return it in its original condition. In 2014, Christo remembered it again, acquired a similar Beetle and gave it its old cover. It now stands signed in Basel. Larry Gagosian (USA), the world's most influential gallery owner, offered it for four million dollars. At least one of Christo's wrappings still exists, as only photos and drawings of many others still exist.

In "Premium Economy", Swedish artist Anna Uddenberg deals with means of transportation of a different kind. Airplane seats become sexualized sculptures. The dominance of infrastructure and probably also machines, to which the human body is subordinated, even becoming a compliant victim, is expressed.

In Anna Uddenberg's work, aircraft seats become sexualized sculptures (Bild: zvg)
In Anna Uddenberg's work, aircraft seats become sexualized sculptures
(Bild: zvg)

The Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama welcomes visitors right at the entrance with oversized bright yellow "pumpkins". These sculptures now have a regular place in the world's major museums. Visitors can be seen lingering in front of them to explore the textured surface.

Eye-catcher: the bright yellow "pumpkins" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (Bild: zvg)
Eye-catcher: the bright yellow "pumpkins" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
(Bild: zvg)

Kader Attia from France, uses Y-shaped iron rods to create a forest that grows out of stones. Forks in the road, reminiscent of the "Stone War", the First Intifada.

Kader Attia creates a forest from Y-shaped iron bars (Bild: zvg)
Kader Attia creates a forest from Y-shaped iron bars
(Bild: zvg)

Liza Lou from Los Angeles makes strong political statements. She occupies a security fence, like costume jewelry, with glittering glass parts - glamour and social exclusion in tension.

Liza Lou from Los Angeles covers a security fence with glittering pieces of glass (Bild: zvg)
Liza Lou from Los Angeles covers a security fence with glittering pieces of glass
(Bild: zvg)

Art Basel is always an important indicator for the international art market. The long queues of visitors show great interest, but the next few days will show whether sales will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dr. Christoph Dichand
Dr. Christoph Dichand
