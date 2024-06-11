Trial in Innsbruck
Tyrolean taxi driver evaded millions in taxes
A 58-year-old Tyrolean is alleged to have failed to pay sales and income tax, reduced payroll taxes and failed to report employees. The businessman is said to have evaded almost one million euros as a result. Now the man is on trial.
I am incredibly sorry. What I did was not right,' the 58-year-old admitted in court in Innsbruck. Between 2013 and 2021, neither the cab operator's VAT nor income tax returns were correct. There was also a huge problem with his employees' registrations.
Many employees addicted to gambling
The Tyrolean was quick to explain why the sum of almost one million euros was so impressive: "My employees, most of whom are Turkish, didn't want to be fully registered because otherwise they would have faced execution." Many of them were "addicted to gambling" and therefore had debts.
The "solution" to still find employees was simple, as his defense lawyer put it somewhat provocatively: "The black money paid out also needed black money income." In this way, the cab company's employees - who actually worked full-time instead of part-time - were kept happy.
Judgment already final
The defendant, who has already repaid the entire amount of damages with interest, was fined 272,400 euros and sentenced to six months' conditional imprisonment.
