Parisian internet mob wants to defecate in the River Seine

Cleaning the Seine cost 1.3 billion euros

The Seine, which has been heavily polluted for many years, has been cleaned at a cost of 1.3 billion euros over the past three years. Investments have been made in disinfection and water treatment plants, structures to collect rainwater and the connection of houseboats to the sewage system, but at the beginning of April, the NGO Surfrider Foundation published "alarming" results about the water quality of the river on which the grand opening ceremony is to take place on July 26.