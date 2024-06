471 games! Bad St. Leonhard’s legend comes to an end

That is bitter! Despite a 4:0 home win over Eitweg, Bad St. Leonhard missed out on immediate promotion to the Lower League East. Because SG Rückersdorf/Klopeiner See won 2:1 away at Preitenegg, the team from Lavanttal was one point short of the championship title. "It's a shame, but it's not that bad. We'll attack again next season," said Bad St. Leonhard coach Herwig Kreuzer.