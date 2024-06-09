No respite: more thunderstorm cells rolling in

Civil defense warning in Oberwart

A civil defense warning was issued for the city of Oberwart at 4:14 a.m. on Sunday due to the tense weather situation with heavy rain and flooding, the province of Burgenland announced on Sunday night. Shortly before midnight, a state of emergency was declared in the entire district of Oberwart. The population is called upon not to leave their homes and to avoid low-lying areas such as cellars and underground garages.