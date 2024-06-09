From noon onwards it crashes!
No respite: more thunderstorm cells rolling in
Flash floods triggered by heavy rain caused chaos in several parts of Austria on Saturday. In Styria in particular, streams burst their banks and torrential rain caused mudslides. The next thunderstorm cells have already been announced.
Thunderstorm cells will form again from midday, affecting not only Styria but also Burgenland and parts of Salzburg and Carinthia. Heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls are also possible. According to Geosphere Austria, the risk of thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours, especially in Styria. The fire departments were already in constant use here on Sunday night.
A mudslide moved the Pyhrn highway (A9) near Übelbach on Saturday evening. The southbound carriageway was closed, as was the northbound carriageway as a precaution, according to Asfinag.
Town completely flooded
Deutschfeistritz was hit particularly hard, as reported by the "Steirerkrone " newspaper. Within minutes, the masses of water caused the heavily swollen Übelbach stream to overflow the narrow canalized streambed in Deutschfeistritz and flood the center of the village. Cars were also swept away and became wedged between houses.
Pictures from Deutschfeistritz:
The fire department had to rescue 50 people from life-threatening situations. Some people were trapped in their vehicles and brought to safety by courageous residents. The local fire department announced on Facebook: "We have reached the limit!"
The Deutschfeistritz fire department issued an appeal for help:
In Graz, the levels are expected to rise even further, the Styrian capital said. The area of the Mur is closed. Warnings were issued about lightning and possible temporary power cuts. Windows, doors and gates should be closed; movable outdoor objects such as garden furniture or tents should be secured.
Warning to the population
The Styrian State Warning Center advised the population to exercise extreme caution on Sunday night, according to Styrian Communications. The banks of bodies of water should be avoided in areas affected by large amounts of rain, as should the cellars of houses. Overall, the greatest caution should be exercised, even if the storms and rainfall themselves subside.
There were also flash floods in southern Burgenland:
In Burgenland, a thunderstorm cell kept the helpers busy from around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. The main areas of operation were flooded cellars and roads. By the early evening, the helpers in the province had already been called out around 100 times. On Sunday, thunderstorms could form again in the afternoon.
Civil defense warning in Oberwart
A civil defense warning was issued for the city of Oberwart at 4:14 a.m. on Sunday due to the tense weather situation with heavy rain and flooding, the province of Burgenland announced on Sunday night. Shortly before midnight, a state of emergency was declared in the entire district of Oberwart. The population is called upon not to leave their homes and to avoid low-lying areas such as cellars and underground garages.
Thunderstorms also in Tyrol
The thunderstorms on Saturday evening also caused several mudslides in many parts of Tyrol, resulting in hours of work for the emergency services. In Reith im Alpbachtal, for example, a car was caught up in the masses of mud. In addition, hail caused anxious minutes, which will also keep parts of Tyrol busy on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
