Auto-saved draft

Two debutants, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, will meet in the final of the French Open. However, at just 21 years old, Alcaraz has won his two Grand Slam finals to date at the US Open 2022 on hard court and at Wimbledon on grass last year, while Zverev lost his only one four years ago at the US Open against Dominic Thiem. However, the German has a 5:4 lead in the head-to-head meetings with Alcaraz ahead of the clay court duel on Sunday.