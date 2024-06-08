Auto-saved draft

French Open final:
Final day in Paris! Alexander Zverev meets Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the French Open. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Two debutants, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, will meet in the final of the French Open. However, at just 21 years old, Alcaraz has won his two Grand Slam finals to date at the US Open 2022 on hard court and at Wimbledon on grass last year, while Zverev lost his only one four years ago at the US Open against Dominic Thiem. However, the German has a 5:4 lead in the head-to-head meetings with Alcaraz ahead of the clay court duel on Sunday.
Grown up
"I wasn't a kid anymore, but I was still kind of a kid," said Zverev, looking back on 2020. Since the very close five-set defeat to Thiem, however, he has developed both as a player and as a person, said the German: "I hope I can show that on the court on Sunday."
In the semi-finals, he defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who was suffering from stomach pains, in four sets. On Sunday, he hopes to win the Major title he has been longing for on Court Philippe Chatrier, where he seriously injured his foot two years ago in the semi-final against Rafael Nadal. "I hope that Sunday will be an emotion that I will never forget in my life."
"I know that I still have a match ahead of me," said the world number four when asked why he wasn't even happier about his semi-final victory over Ruud: "I'm happy for exactly five minutes and then I want to prepare for the final and play a good match there."
Mutual respect is high
He will have to, because Alcaraz showed his top class in his 2:6,6:3,3:6,6:4,6:3 against the future world number one Jannik Sinner. But the young Spanish star also has great respect for Zverev. "He plays great tennis on clay," said Alcaraz, who is particularly impressed by the German's serve.
