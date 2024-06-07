“Bomber” and top scorer is fired up for the home show

For Vienna's top scorer, the duels in Amstetten - against the Faroe Islands on Friday (4 p.m.) and against leaders Israel on Sunday - are like a return, as he was still attacking in the Mostviertel last season. "Like most of those who play in the domestic league, I already know the Pölz-Halle very well," said the 20-year-old. "I hope that a lot of fans will come and that there will be a great atmosphere." Last summer, the 2.06 m tall former Hotvolley player went to Cisterna in Italy. "It was my first season abroad. I was able to learn a lot, for example about the ball and strength, and bring that back to the team."