Michael Czerwinski
“Bomber” and top scorer is fired up for the home show
Volleyball player Michael Czerwinski returns home to Amstetten for the matches against the Faroe Islands and Israel. The Viennese top scorer has been in very strong form recently and has taken a lot with him from his first season abroad.
The European Silver League final against Israel on June 13 in Ried is already fixed - before that, there will be home advantage for the first time at the end of the preliminary round. This should be another case for Michael Czerwinski!
For Vienna's top scorer, the duels in Amstetten - against the Faroe Islands on Friday (4 p.m.) and against leaders Israel on Sunday - are like a return, as he was still attacking in the Mostviertel last season. "Like most of those who play in the domestic league, I already know the Pölz-Halle very well," said the 20-year-old. "I hope that a lot of fans will come and that there will be a great atmosphere." Last summer, the 2.06 m tall former Hotvolley player went to Cisterna in Italy. "It was my first season abroad. I was able to learn a lot, for example about the ball and strength, and bring that back to the team."
Austria, with other legionnaires such as Jurkovics (Paris) and Ecker (Zagreb), have won three games so far, only losing 3-2 to Israel recently. "Of course I would have liked to win there too," said Czerwinski, who scored an outstanding 37 points. "But we showed that we can really fight."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
