Had been pardoned by Putin

Kuzmin was now put on trial - he was sentenced to eight years in a penal colony. When the sentence was handed down, it was emphasized that the man had fought in Ukraine and had been injured in the process. Kuzmin had already been convicted of murder once before - he had therefore spent ten years in prison before his deployment at the front. However, he was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his services in the war.