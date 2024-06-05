Peace conference
NATO chief sharply attacks China for canceling conference
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has taken aim at China for its boycott of the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland. He accuses Beijing of directly supporting Russian aggression.
"It is regrettable that China has decided not to take part," said the Norwegian in an interview with the NDR Info podcast "Armed Forces and Strategies".
However, the refusal reflected what had already been seen before: "Namely, that China was not in a position to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is a blatant violation of international law."
The dragon and the bear
Stoltenberg explained that not only had the Chinese not condemned the invasion, President Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had even signed an agreement immediately beforehand in which they had promised each other an unlimited partnership.
Since the invasion, China has been seen to be boosting the Russian war economy by selling advanced technology, microelectronics, microchips and other equipment. These are essential for the production of missiles, aircraft and battle tanks in Russia, enabling the Russian armed forces to continue their war of aggression against Ukraine.
Beijing cancels peace summit
At the end of last week, China announced that it would not be taking part in the Ukraine peace conference organized by Switzerland. There is a clear gap between the organization of the conference and China's requirements as well as the general expectations of the international community, which makes it difficult for the People's Republic to participate, said Foreign Office spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing.
According to Switzerland, more than 80 other countries have confirmed their participation, including Austria with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). Russia itself has not been invited to the conference on June 15/16, although the government in Moscow has also indicated that it would not have sent representatives even if it had been invited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.