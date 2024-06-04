Fire departments in a tough battle against the masses of water

Situation along the Danube tense

The situation was still tense along the Danube on Tuesday afternoon. "Many towpaths and roads such as the B6 in the Ernstbrunn area are flooded or closed," emphasized Klaus Stebal, spokesman for the provincial fire brigade command. However, there was no disaster alert. Now that only little precipitation is expected in the affected areas, major disasters are also unlikely to occur. However, the water levels will continue to be monitored closely, Stebal emphasized.