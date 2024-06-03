Erzberg and Grundlsee
Organizers vs. activists: will stickers work?
First at the Erzbergrodeo, then at the Narzissenfest: climate stickers are increasingly showing their displeasure at major Styrian events. But does the sticking bring the hoped-for change in thinking? Or does it stir up more hatred than hope? The two organizers Karl Katoch and Rudolf have different opinions.
The Styrian "Last Generation" is more active than ever: over the long weekend, the climate activists caused a stir with two disruptive actions. At the Narzissenfest, they integrated themselves into the boat parade with a banner, and on the previous Friday they blocked an access road to the Erzbergrodeo. "We're not disrupting because we're against the events per se, but we want to reach as many people as possible in their everyday lives," explains Styrian activist Anna Freund (23), who tirelessly takes to the streets herself.
Karl Katoch, organizer of the Erzbergrodeo, is not at all pleased about this: "What they are doing is not helping to change anything." The protest creates more aggression than understanding. "The damage is greater than the positive image they gain," Katoch is certain.
What they are doing is not helping to change anything. They are doing damage in the wrong place - they should stick to where the damage is being done.
Karl Katoch, Veranstalter des Erzbergrodeos
From the organizer's point of view, the action caused both safety and economic problems. For example, a camera position that was supposed to monitor the race was blocked - it would also have been difficult for rescue vehicles to drive through, explains Katoch. Financial damage was caused by the disruption to the live broadcast. "They are causing damage in the wrong place - they should stick to where there is damage," he says, pointing out their strict requirements.
Climate activists are welcome at the Narcissus Festival
Rudolf Grill is less harsh on the activists. As chairman of the Narcissus Festival Association, he even says: "They have made the festival more colorful." He did not find their appearance disruptive to the festival. "We all want the right to survive," Grill says, referring to the banner on display.
"We didn't want to disrupt the Narcissus Festival because we are against Austrian traditions. But without climate protection, the festival is no longer possible," says Freund, explaining the protest. Because there was a lack of daffodils at the festival due to global warming - too many had already bloomed. "We also want to preserve the daffodil", says Grill, "which is why we have overlapping interests".
In addition, he had already anticipated a protest action: "We had specially trained staff who can remove sticky spots," explains Grill. Further appearances by the "Last Generation" can also be expected in the future. "We will continue to protest throughout the summer," says Freund. Above all, the declared aim is to raise climate protection to constitutional level. Will Formula 1 also have to be prepared in Spielberg? "We can't reveal anything about our actions in advance, otherwise they wouldn't work," says Freund.
