Organizers vs. activists: will stickers work?

The Styrian "Last Generation" is more active than ever: over the long weekend, the climate activists caused a stir with two disruptive actions. At the Narzissenfest, they integrated themselves into the boat parade with a banner, and on the previous Friday they blocked an access road to the Erzbergrodeo. "We're not disrupting because we're against the events per se, but we want to reach as many people as possible in their everyday lives," explains Styrian activist Anna Freund (23), who tirelessly takes to the streets herself.