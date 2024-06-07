Wrap it up please!
Become a sexy mermaid with these bikinis
From glamorous to playful: With the new bikinis from Tezenis, you'll be a sexy mermaid no matter what. Let the summer vacation begin!
These pieces have to be in your suitcase for your next beach vacation! Because every mermaid will find her favorite piece at Tezenis. The new collection impresses with a range of exciting styles.
Shiny appearance
Such as those in a silk look, in which you can shine on the beach or pool while sunbathing and splashing around. The sets are available in eye-catching pink or shiny gold-sand colors, among others. Of course, you can also choose from a variety of different styles.
Tropical prints also whet the appetite for the next vacation trip. Thanks to leo patterns and colorful flowers, you'll be the toast of the town as you stroll along the beach.
Glamorous glitter styles
Glittering styles not only sparkle in the sunlight, but also later at a cocktail in the beach bar. The glamorous pieces are not only available in black and metallic shades, but also in rosé and berry tones.
The ribbed, minimalist styles from Tezenis are impressive in blue and white. The tops are available as bustier, balconette, triangle or bandeau bikinis, while the matching bottoms are available as classic and Brazilian briefs.
From brightly colored styles in candy colors and with colorful patterns to elegant pieces in black and white, there is something for every taste. How are you supposed to decide from this selection?
Pay attention to detail
The colorful pearl necklaces on the tropical print bikini are an absolute highlight for anyone who doesn't want to go without accessories when swimming. These playful details give the set that certain something and make it a real eye-catcher on the beach.
And Tezenis even has the perfect beach look for the whole family: from dad's swimming trunks to mom's bikini and the kids' swimsuits, the pretty pieces are all available with the same print.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
