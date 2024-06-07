Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wrap it up please!

Become a sexy mermaid with these bikinis

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 08:00

From glamorous to playful: With the new bikinis from Tezenis, you'll be a sexy mermaid no matter what. Let the summer vacation begin!

comment0 Kommentare

These pieces have to be in your suitcase for your next beach vacation! Because every mermaid will find her favorite piece at Tezenis. The new collection impresses with a range of exciting styles.

Shiny appearance
Such as those in a silk look, in which you can shine on the beach or pool while sunbathing and splashing around. The sets are available in eye-catching pink or shiny gold-sand colors, among others. Of course, you can also choose from a variety of different styles.

Shimmering models make a grand entrance. (Bild: Tezenis)
Shimmering models make a grand entrance.
(Bild: Tezenis)

Tropical prints also whet the appetite for the next vacation trip. Thanks to leo patterns and colorful flowers, you'll be the toast of the town as you stroll along the beach.

Glamorous glitter styles
Glittering styles not only sparkle in the sunlight, but also later at a cocktail in the beach bar. The glamorous pieces are not only available in black and metallic shades, but also in rosé and berry tones.

A little glamor never hurts! (Bild: Tezenis)
A little glamor never hurts!
(Bild: Tezenis)
With these styles, you are not only an eye-catcher on the beach, but also in the beach bar. (Bild: Tezenis)
With these styles, you are not only an eye-catcher on the beach, but also in the beach bar.
(Bild: Tezenis)

The ribbed, minimalist styles from Tezenis are impressive in blue and white. The tops are available as bustier, balconette, triangle or bandeau bikinis, while the matching bottoms are available as classic and Brazilian briefs.

Simple but beautiful: the ribbed styles are available in white and blue (Bild: Tezenis)
Simple but beautiful: the ribbed styles are available in white and blue
(Bild: Tezenis)

From brightly colored styles in candy colors and with colorful patterns to elegant pieces in black and white, there is something for every taste. How are you supposed to decide from this selection?

It's hard to know which model to choose ... (Bild: Tezenis)
It's hard to know which model to choose ...
(Bild: Tezenis)
(Bild: Tezenis)
(Bild: Tezenis)

Pay attention to detail
The colorful pearl necklaces on the tropical print bikini are an absolute highlight for anyone who doesn't want to go without accessories when swimming. These playful details give the set that certain something and make it a real eye-catcher on the beach.

Sweet details add that certain something. (Bild: Tezenis)
Sweet details add that certain something.
(Bild: Tezenis)
For mom, dad and their mini-mes: swimwear for big and small is fun this summer! (Bild: Tezenis)
For mom, dad and their mini-mes: swimwear for big and small is fun this summer!
(Bild: Tezenis)

And Tezenis even has the perfect beach look for the whole family: from dad's swimming trunks to mom's bikini and the kids' swimsuits, the pretty pieces are all available with the same print.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf