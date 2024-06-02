Melzer: “I would love to share this with Joel”

Austria's current greatest young talent is characterized above all by an extremely fast game. "He has a very high base power in his normal strokes," says Melzer. "He doesn't play a one-size-fits-all game either, he has a natural move around the net, and we've worked on that too." What is still lacking is consistency. Of course, this is the decisive factor in tournaments, which is why the Challenger title in Skopje was somewhat surprising and all the more pleasing.