Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Flood in southern Germany

It could get even worse overnight

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 21:14

Bad news for those affected by flooding: The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of further heavy rainfall, especially in southern Germany. Meteorologists in Offenbach said that extreme amounts of rain were possible early Sunday evening, especially in the Stuttgart area.

comment0 Kommentare

There could also be heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain in the Alps, as well as from Saxony to southern Brandenburg and Berlin. During the night, the Black Forest, the Swabian Alb and the foothills of the Alps as far as the Bavarian Forest could be affected by thunderstorms, some of which could last several hours.

Heavy rain also on Monday
For Monday morning, meteorologists are predicting showers in the Alpine foothills south of the Danube as early as the morning, followed by more thunderstorms from midday, then also in the Bavarian Forest. There is again a risk of heavy rain, locally up to 40 liters per square meter in one hour.

The flood balance sheet so far makes sad reading: one dead firefighter, two missing persons and flooded homes. Tens of thousands of emergency services pumped out cellars and secured roads and dykes with sandbags. Several districts declared a disaster alert. In the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, a train derailed after a landslide.

Fire department in continuous operation
Several streams and rivers in southern Germany burst their banks, Bavaria was particularly affected. In Bad Wörishofen west of Munich, for example, 129 liters fell within 24 hours during the heavy rainfall, according to the DWD. The average is 101 liters per month. Fire departments and other emergency services were in constant action - pumping out water, cordoning off areas, but also saving lives.

Thousands of people have already had to leave their homes. (Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow)
Thousands of people have already had to leave their homes.
(Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow)
Many roads are no longer passable. (Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow)
Many roads are no longer passable.
(Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow)
In parts of southern Germany, people are talking about a flood of the century. (Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow)
In parts of southern Germany, people are talking about a flood of the century.
(Bild: APA Pool/dpa/Jason Tschepljakow)

A 42-year-old firefighter died during one such rescue operation in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm in Upper Bavaria. According to the responsible district office, he capsized during an operation with three colleagues in a rubber dinghy and was rescued dead early on Sunday morning. Another firefighter went missing in Offingen in the Bavarian region of Swabia. The 22-year-old was also traveling in a boat. In the municipality of Schrobenhausen, a woman was presumed missing in a flooded cellar.

Unpredictable floods
A disaster alert was issued in more than ten districts. In the district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, the situation came to a head on Sunday lunchtime. A fire department spokesman spoke of an unpredictable flood, "which we have never had to record like this before". Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) visited affected areas. On Monday, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to see the situation for himself. The politicians praised the work of the emergency services.

It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the damage. Meteorologists and authorities issued an early warning of the dangers. Accidents mostly occurred on roads because there was probably too much water on the roads. At the town hall in Allershausen in the Upper Bavarian district of Freising, a man was critically injured during electricity work. The 27-year-old employee of an energy company suffered an electric shock, said a police spokesman.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf