Flood in southern Germany
It could get even worse overnight
Bad news for those affected by flooding: The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of further heavy rainfall, especially in southern Germany. Meteorologists in Offenbach said that extreme amounts of rain were possible early Sunday evening, especially in the Stuttgart area.
There could also be heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain in the Alps, as well as from Saxony to southern Brandenburg and Berlin. During the night, the Black Forest, the Swabian Alb and the foothills of the Alps as far as the Bavarian Forest could be affected by thunderstorms, some of which could last several hours.
Heavy rain also on Monday
For Monday morning, meteorologists are predicting showers in the Alpine foothills south of the Danube as early as the morning, followed by more thunderstorms from midday, then also in the Bavarian Forest. There is again a risk of heavy rain, locally up to 40 liters per square meter in one hour.
The flood balance sheet so far makes sad reading: one dead firefighter, two missing persons and flooded homes. Tens of thousands of emergency services pumped out cellars and secured roads and dykes with sandbags. Several districts declared a disaster alert. In the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, a train derailed after a landslide.
Fire department in continuous operation
Several streams and rivers in southern Germany burst their banks, Bavaria was particularly affected. In Bad Wörishofen west of Munich, for example, 129 liters fell within 24 hours during the heavy rainfall, according to the DWD. The average is 101 liters per month. Fire departments and other emergency services were in constant action - pumping out water, cordoning off areas, but also saving lives.
A 42-year-old firefighter died during one such rescue operation in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm in Upper Bavaria. According to the responsible district office, he capsized during an operation with three colleagues in a rubber dinghy and was rescued dead early on Sunday morning. Another firefighter went missing in Offingen in the Bavarian region of Swabia. The 22-year-old was also traveling in a boat. In the municipality of Schrobenhausen, a woman was presumed missing in a flooded cellar.
Unpredictable floods
A disaster alert was issued in more than ten districts. In the district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, the situation came to a head on Sunday lunchtime. A fire department spokesman spoke of an unpredictable flood, "which we have never had to record like this before". Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) visited affected areas. On Monday, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to see the situation for himself. The politicians praised the work of the emergency services.
It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the damage. Meteorologists and authorities issued an early warning of the dangers. Accidents mostly occurred on roads because there was probably too much water on the roads. At the town hall in Allershausen in the Upper Bavarian district of Freising, a man was critically injured during electricity work. The 27-year-old employee of an energy company suffered an electric shock, said a police spokesman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
