Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

More white players?

“Sh***!” Nagelsmann rages about poll before EURO

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 16:13

Another uproar among the Germans shortly before a tournament! A survey commissioned by WDR, according to which one in five Germans would like to see more white players in the DFB team, is currently making players and coaches furious.

comment0 Kommentare

"I think the question alone is insane that we are asking such a question on public television. I was shocked," scolded national coach Julian Nagelsmann at the press conference for the test match against Ukraine on Monday.

(Bild: APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE)
(Bild: APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE)

Joshua Kimmich had already found clear words beforehand at the team camp in Herzogenaurach, where the Germans will also be staying for the home European Championships starting in two weeks' time. "Anyone who grew up playing soccer knows that this is absolute nonsense. Soccer in particular is an example of how you can unite different nations, different skin colors, different religions," said Neuer's Bayern Munich colleague. The survey results were "absolutely racist" and had no place in the dressing room. Kimmich also criticized the questioning so shortly before a tournament that was supposed to unite the country.

"That is racist"
"I agree that it's racist. I have the feeling that we need to wake up. We're playing a European Championship for everyone in the country. I hope I never have to read about shit surveys like this again."

Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane (Bild: APA/AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE)
Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane
(Bild: APA/AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE)

Too few "real", light-skinned Germans in the team
Two thirds of the 1,304 people surveyed by telephone at the beginning of April stated that they thought it was good that the DFB team now includes many footballers with a migrant background. During the filming of a documentary, however, they were also confronted with statements that there were too few "real", light-skinned Germans in the team, according to the broadcaster. The survey was commissioned in order to verify this picture with data, explained WDR Head of Sport Karl Valks. "We ourselves are dismayed that the results are as they are, but they are also an expression of the social situation in Germany today."

At the World Cup in Qatar, the players themselves caused a stir. (Bild: Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
At the World Cup in Qatar, the players themselves caused a stir.
(Bild: Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The excitement is certainly great - and is once again pushing the many sporting issues into the background. This had already been the case with Neuer's last DFB appearances. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the multitude of social side issues had become a minor sporting burden for the German selection, which bowed out in the group stage. Neuer was a central figure in the discussion about the ultimate non-approval of a rainbow captain's armband.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf