“Sh***!” Nagelsmann rages about poll before EURO

Too few "real", light-skinned Germans in the team

Two thirds of the 1,304 people surveyed by telephone at the beginning of April stated that they thought it was good that the DFB team now includes many footballers with a migrant background. During the filming of a documentary, however, they were also confronted with statements that there were too few "real", light-skinned Germans in the team, according to the broadcaster. The survey was commissioned in order to verify this picture with data, explained WDR Head of Sport Karl Valks. "We ourselves are dismayed that the results are as they are, but they are also an expression of the social situation in Germany today."