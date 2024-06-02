More white players?
“Sh***!” Nagelsmann rages about poll before EURO
Another uproar among the Germans shortly before a tournament! A survey commissioned by WDR, according to which one in five Germans would like to see more white players in the DFB team, is currently making players and coaches furious.
"I think the question alone is insane that we are asking such a question on public television. I was shocked," scolded national coach Julian Nagelsmann at the press conference for the test match against Ukraine on Monday.
Joshua Kimmich had already found clear words beforehand at the team camp in Herzogenaurach, where the Germans will also be staying for the home European Championships starting in two weeks' time. "Anyone who grew up playing soccer knows that this is absolute nonsense. Soccer in particular is an example of how you can unite different nations, different skin colors, different religions," said Neuer's Bayern Munich colleague. The survey results were "absolutely racist" and had no place in the dressing room. Kimmich also criticized the questioning so shortly before a tournament that was supposed to unite the country.
"That is racist"
"I agree that it's racist. I have the feeling that we need to wake up. We're playing a European Championship for everyone in the country. I hope I never have to read about shit surveys like this again."
Too few "real", light-skinned Germans in the team
Two thirds of the 1,304 people surveyed by telephone at the beginning of April stated that they thought it was good that the DFB team now includes many footballers with a migrant background. During the filming of a documentary, however, they were also confronted with statements that there were too few "real", light-skinned Germans in the team, according to the broadcaster. The survey was commissioned in order to verify this picture with data, explained WDR Head of Sport Karl Valks. "We ourselves are dismayed that the results are as they are, but they are also an expression of the social situation in Germany today."
The excitement is certainly great - and is once again pushing the many sporting issues into the background. This had already been the case with Neuer's last DFB appearances. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the multitude of social side issues had become a minor sporting burden for the German selection, which bowed out in the group stage. Neuer was a central figure in the discussion about the ultimate non-approval of a rainbow captain's armband.
