"Recognized European"
NEOS: ÖVP rebel to become new EU Commissioner
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger has put forward the current Vice-President of the European Parliament, Othmar Karas (ÖVP), as the future domestic EU Commissioner. "Othmar Karas is a European politician recognized across party lines and a flawless European", explained Meinl-Reisinger.
One week before the EU elections, Meinl-Reisinger's proposal to put Karas in the running for EU Commissioner has raised eyebrows. "In the interests of Austria's important role in Europe", the black-green federal government should make a decision "quickly", the NEOS chairwoman believes.
Karas no longer standing in EU elections
Othmar Karas is Austria's longest-serving and best-known ÖVP MEP. However, he will no longer be standing in the EU elections on June 9 due to differences with the party leadership. The 66-year-old emphasized that the ÖVP is no longer the European party that he helped to shape back then. However, Karas wants to remain a member of the ÖVP. Recently, there has been repeated speculation that Karas could form his own list. So far, however, this has failed to materialize.
Proposal is the responsibility of the federal government
The federal government is responsible for drawing up the Austrian proposal for the appointment of the domestic member of the European Commission. It must reach agreement with the National Council's Main Committee. The ÖVP and Greens have stipulated in a side letter to the government program that the post should go to the ÖVP, which has met with criticism from the other parties.
Balance of power could change in the fall
It is not yet clear when the new commissioners will actually be nominated. First of all, the European Parliament elections will take place in a week's time. Then the Commission President must first be nominated by the European Council and elected by the new European Parliament. Only then will it be decided who will be part of his or her team. If this decision-making process drags on into the fall, the National Council elections could change the balance of power in Austria and the black-green majority in the main committee of the National Council could be gone.
According to Meinl-Reisinger, Austria and Europe will need pro-European forces at all levers in the coming years. The goal must be a strong and defensible Europe. Also in order to clean up the Russian influence on Europe and especially on Austria.
The NEOS leader was convinced that all parties could "certainly" agree on Karas: "As First Vice-President of the European Parliament, he has demonstrated non-partisanship." His nomination would show that constructive solutions are possible between the parties and would also send a clear signal to Europe that Austria would remain "pro-European and reform-oriented" regardless of the outcome of the upcoming National Council elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.