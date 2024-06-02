NEOS: ÖVP rebel to become new EU Commissioner

Balance of power could change in the fall

It is not yet clear when the new commissioners will actually be nominated. First of all, the European Parliament elections will take place in a week's time. Then the Commission President must first be nominated by the European Council and elected by the new European Parliament. Only then will it be decided who will be part of his or her team. If this decision-making process drags on into the fall, the National Council elections could change the balance of power in Austria and the black-green majority in the main committee of the National Council could be gone.