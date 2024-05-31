Bankrupt crypto bank pays back with mega returns

At the time, customers had lent their cryptocurrencies to Genesis in return for interest payments via the Gemini Earn program. The product, which was operated jointly by Gemini and Genesis, collected Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with a value of 940 million dollars in November 2022. The program was then frozen in the wake of a crash - the Bitcoin price had fallen from around 67,000 dollars in November 2021 to around 17,000 dollars a year later.