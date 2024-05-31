Vorteilswelt
After the end in Norway

“Unusual role”: Is Stöckl now hiring in Poland?

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 06:05

The Polish Ski Association is apparently interested in hiring ski jumping coach Alexander Stöckl. After the difficult separation from the Norwegian federation, a completely new role could now be waiting for the Austrian.

comment0 Kommentare

As the Norwegian newspaper "Dagbladet" reports, initial talks between the Polish federation and Stöckl are said to have already taken place. According to the report, the 50-year-old could take on an "unusual role" for him.

This is because he is to take over as manager rather than head coach of the Eastern Europeans. Stöckl is said to be interested and will travel to Krakow in the coming days to get an impression and hold personal talks on site.

Mud fight in Norway
The 50-year-old himself did not comment on this, but recently confirmed in an interview with the Norwegian TV station "NRK" that he had received offers from "inside and outside the sport of ski jumping".

Stöckl and the Norwegian Ski Association had only agreed to terminate his current contract as head coach prematurely a few days ago after a lengthy dispute. The athletes had already expressed their dissatisfaction in an open letter to the association at the beginning of the year. Since then, the head coach has not attended competitions with his team.

