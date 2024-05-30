Survived assassination attempt
Fico discharged from hospital to home care
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured in an assassination attempt, has been discharged from hospital. The politician is now being cared for in his apartment in Bratislava at his own request.
The left-wing populist head of government was critically wounded with several shots by an opponent of the government on May 15 as he stepped outside to join waiting supporters after a government meeting in the small town of Handlova. The attacker, who was arrested immediately after the attack, is currently in custody.
During police questioning, the 71-year-old justified his actions with hatred of Fico and his government policy. This was revealed in a document that the competent court sent to the German Press Agency in anonymized form upon request.
Assassin spoke of "Judas attitude"
According to the document, the assassin said that he did not agree with the policies of the government led by Fico and its judicial and media policies as well as its "Judas attitude" towards the EU. Above all, however, he wanted Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine, which had been stopped by Fico, to be continued. That is why he has "decided to act". He did not want to kill Fico, but to make him "unfit to continue his work".
In fact, it is currently not foreseeable whether and when Fico will be able to resume his official duties. At least he was able to eat again for the first time two weeks after the crime, government representatives announced on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
