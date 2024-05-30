Fico discharged from hospital to home care

Assassin spoke of "Judas attitude"

According to the document, the assassin said that he did not agree with the policies of the government led by Fico and its judicial and media policies as well as its "Judas attitude" towards the EU. Above all, however, he wanted Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine, which had been stopped by Fico, to be continued. That is why he has "decided to act". He did not want to kill Fico, but to make him "unfit to continue his work".