AMAG convinced: car brand says yes to more scrap metal

Recycling content is increased wherever possible

Just 120 kilometers from the Voest headquarters in Linz, aluminum producer AMAG in Ranshofen is a prime example of how well things can go with scrap. Aluminum recycling has been part of everyday life at the Innviertel company for decades. However, because reducing CO2 emissions is now the order of the day in all industries, scrap is shining in a new light: attempts are now being made to increase the recycling content wherever possible.