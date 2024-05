Bischofshofen celebrate a narrow victory in the Ländle

The match was originally scheduled to start at 5pm. However, as BSK have a very long journey and are already at a disadvantage compared to Wals-Grünau, the Vorarlberg side accommodated the Salzburg team and moved the game forward to 2pm. This means that Bischofshofen will arrive at home around three hours earlier than planned. The biggest point of criticism was that most of the players have to go back to work at 7 a.m. on Friday and will go into Saturday's game against Wals-Grünau weakened by the lack of sleep. In addition, the kickers only have one full day off. At Grünau (15.30), a possible preliminary decision for an ÖFB Cup ticket is at stake. The Pongau side are currently two points ahead of Flachgau.