Leaps of joy in the industry

And this decision has brought joy to local tourism businesses. After all, they struggle to find workers every summer season. "Seasonal workers are an indispensable part of the tourism labor market. We are in an international competition for workers. That's why it's so important to be able to employ third-country nationals flexibly and in line with demand," explains Josef Petritsch, tourism expert and division chairman of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.