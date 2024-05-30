Special contingent
Automatically saved draft
Although the tense staffing situation in the Carinthian tourism industry has eased slightly, there is still a shortage of workers for this year's season. A special contingent should provide relief.
It was tough negotiations between the provinces and Minister of Labor Martin Kocher. And yet Carinthia was able to achieve a considerable success for this year's summer season. "This is more or less a special quota for Carinthia: an additional 200 places have been released in total, with the majority of 170 places expected to go to Carinthia," says Jürgen Mandl, President of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.
The large increase in special quotas for Carinthia is an urgently needed boost for tourism in order to cushion the labor shortage.
Tourismuslandesrat Sebastian Schuschnig
Leaps of joy in the industry
And this decision has brought joy to local tourism businesses. After all, they struggle to find workers every summer season. "Seasonal workers are an indispensable part of the tourism labor market. We are in an international competition for workers. That's why it's so important to be able to employ third-country nationals flexibly and in line with demand," explains Josef Petritsch, tourism expert and division chairman of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.
And despite the relief for this year's summer season, the staffing problem in hotels and restaurants is far from being solved. After all, a medium-term solution must be found for employees without professional training, because "the Red-White-Red Card is only partially suitable for tourism."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.